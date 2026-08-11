Egypt sends 10 tonnes of medical aid to Lebanon

CAIRO, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt has sent a new shipment of about 10 tonnes of medicines to Lebanon to support its health sector and help meet the humanitarian and medical needs of the Lebanese people.

The shipment brings Egypt's total humanitarian and relief assistance to Lebanon since 2024 to about 110 tonnes.

Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the shipment was part of the country's continued support for Lebanon and its state institutions in addressing current challenges and easing the burden on citizens.