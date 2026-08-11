SANED affirms efficiency of 'Aman' system in enhancing early response, safety

SHARJAH, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- SANED Facility Management said its Aman Early Warning System processed 231,698 fire alarms in the first quarter of 2026, including 41 confirmed fire incidents.

The system had 13,083 devices connected during the period.

Aman is an advanced smart early warning system that connects fire alarm systems within facilities to the Aman Operations Room, enabling immediate alerts whenever a fire is detected. The system uses advanced technologies to accurately identify the location of a fire and promptly notify the relevant teams, supporting rapid response, reducing intervention times and helping to prevent incidents from escalating.

Eng. Hamid Al Zarouni, Managing Director of SANED, said the first-quarter results demonstrated the system's effectiveness in enabling rapid responses and helping protect lives and property.

“At SANED, we continue to develop the Aman system and strengthen its integration with relevant authorities through the adoption of the latest smart solutions and advanced technologies,” Al Zarouni said.

He added that the upgrades were aimed at improving response efficiency and strengthening the system's role in Sharjah's preventive safety infrastructure.