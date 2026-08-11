MEBAA Show 2026 to bring leading business aviation companies to Dubai

DUBAI, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) --- MEBAA Show 2026 will bring together leading global business and private aviation companies for its 11th edition, taking place from 8th to 10th December at the Dubai Airshow site at Dubai World Central.

The event reflects the UAE's growing position as a global hub for investment and innovation in the business aviation sector.

The show will bring together aircraft manufacturers, operators, charter companies, FBOs, MRO providers and technology innovators from more than 100 countries.

Further reinforcing the sector's momentum, the UAE surpassed 1,000 registered aircraft in July 2026, according to the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), highlighting the country's continued growth as a global aviation hub.

Tim Hawes, Managing Director at Informa Markets, said, “The strength of this year's exhibitor line-up sends a clear message about where the business aviation industry sees opportunity. Companies aren't simply booking exhibition space. They're making a strategic investment in one of the world's most strategic aviation markets and choosing MEBAA Show as the platform to connect with customers, partners and decision-makers who matter most."

MEBAA Show is designed to facilitate high-value business connections through the Connect networking platform and dedicated Operators Programme. Exhibitors and visitors can pre-schedule meetings with qualified decision-makers before the event, scan badges, among others.

At the previous edition, the platform enabled 1,500 business meetings and facilitated 4,193 new business connections, demonstrating MEBAA Show's role not only as a showcase for innovation, but as a catalyst for meaningful commercial outcomes