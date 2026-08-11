SGCA promotes communication to safeguard Emirati heritage

SHARJAH, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA), organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), is focusing on the role of communication in preserving cultural identity, heritage, and the Arabic language as part of its 13th edition.

Through the “Best Campaigns Promoting Cultural Identity and the Arabic Language” category, the Award showcases campaigns that have used media and communication to raise awareness of national and cultural values while passing them on to younger generations.

The category covers campaigns that have found creative ways to connect audiences with their cultural and linguistic heritage and ensure that the values associated with identity and belonging remain relevant in society.

Two subcategories fall under this award, including the newly introduced “Best Campaigns Promoting Emirati Identity,” which is open to campaigns that highlight Emirati heritage, national belonging, and the local dialect as elements of the UAE’s cultural and social identity.

The second subcategory, “Best Campaigns Promoting Cultural Identity and the Arabic Language” extends beyond the UAE to campaigns that reinforce cultural identity and encourage the use of Arabic across culture, education, media, and the wider community.

Government entities, international organisations and private-sector institutions can submit campaigns related to cultural identity, the Arabic language, or individual aspects of either.

Eligible entries include campaigns promoting Emirati identity and national belonging, initiatives that introduce audiences to the UAE’s cultural and historical heritage, and campaigns that encourage the use of Arabic and the local dialect.

Initiatives targeted at younger generations are also eligible, particularly those that help build stronger connections with Emirati values, culture, and heritage.

Entries may also explore Arab heritage and culture, the cultural importance of the Arabic language, and new ways of supporting its use in communities and across digital platforms, as well as initiatives that promote social cohesion, tolerance, coexistence, and cultural openness.

The Award places particular emphasis on the results achieved by participating campaigns and their impact on target audiences.

Entries should provide evidence showing how they have raised awareness of the values they seek to communicate, along with measurable results and indicators of whether the impact has been sustained.

This emphasis on results reflects the wider role of communication in keeping culture and heritage relevant in the way institutions engage with their audiences.

SGCA is calling on eligible entities to document their campaigns and results and submit their work for consideration, providing an opportunity to share successful communication practices and expand their reach.

The 2026 edition features 23 categories across five sectors, including Government, International Organisations and Private Sector Awards, Individual Awards, Best Innovators Competition in Smart Communication Awards, Jury Awards, and Partner Awards.