Amlak Finance announces its H1 2026 financial results

DUBAI, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Amlak Finance PJSC announced its H1 2026 financial results for the period that ended 30th June 2026. The Company maintained its focus on the prudent management of its UAE operations and overall balance sheet.

During the period, Amlak reported a net profit after income tax of AED77 million, compared to AED19 million in the corresponding period of 2025, representing a growth of 305%.

Amlak’s H1 2026 revenue from financing and investing activities increased to AED54 million from AED3 million in H1 2025, primarily driven by higher placement of wakala deposits, which generated income of AED52 million during the period.

Following the full settlement of all financial obligations in July 2025, the Company’s cost of distribution to financiers is nil in H1 2026, compared to AED14 million in the prior-year period.

The Company recently distributed dividend of AED735 million which highlights Amlak’s commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

Arif Albastaki, CEO of Amlak Finance PJSC, said, “Our performance in the first half of 2026 reflects the progress we have made in strengthening our financial position and enhancing our balance sheet flexibility. Following the settlement of our financial obligations in 2025, we have continued to optimise our liquidity profile, which provides us with greater capacity to pursue strategic initiatives. Our focus remains on disciplined capital allocation and on supporting sustainable, long-term value creation for our shareholders.”