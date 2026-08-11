SCAD, Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement discuss prospects for cooperation in areas of mutual interest

ABU DHABI, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD) and Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement discussed ways to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, within the framework of the comprehensive revision of the Gross Domestic Product series, supporting the development of methodologies as well as knowledge and statistical frameworks.

The cooperation also aims to enhance the quality of economic indicators that support decision-making and strategic planning, within the respective mandates of each entity and in line with international best practices.

The discussions took place during a visit by Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi, Director General of SCAD, to Tawazun, where he was received by Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of the Council.

The two sides reviewed a number of topics of mutual interest and discussed opportunities for institutional cooperation that would strengthen integration among government entities and support the development of economic knowledge.

Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi said that the development of official statistics relies on institutional integration and the adoption of modern methodologies that reflect economic developments. He noted that cooperation with government entities contributes to enhancing the quality of statistical indicators and providing decision makers with more comprehensive and accurate insights.

Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi affirmed that Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement is committed to building effective institutional partnerships with various government entities, in recognition of the importance of knowledge and reliable data in supporting public policies and decision-making. He added that cooperation among national institutions represents one of the key enablers of stronger government integration and the development of methodologies and frameworks that support strategic planning, serve national development objectives, and respect the mandates of each entity and the regulatory frameworks governing its work.

The meeting concluded with an emphasis on the importance of continued coordination and cooperation on matters of mutual interest, in a manner that enhances the exchange of institutional expertise and contributes to the development of statistical methodologies and practices that support planning and decision-making, in accordance with the approved regulatory frameworks.