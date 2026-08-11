Ajman Government Media Office organises introductory workshop on emirate’s government media policy

AJMAN, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Government Media Office organised an introductory workshop with the participation of a number of representatives from government and local government entities in Ajman, with the aim of introducing the Government Media Policy and the approved media guides, and strengthening understanding of the frameworks and standards governing media activities and government communication in the emirate.

‏The workshop comes as part of the Office’s efforts to implement the Government Media Policy and translate it into unified working practices across government entities in the emirate, thereby enhancing integration and coordination among various entities and contributing to the development of a more efficient and professional government communication system that reflects the identity, achievements, and future directions of the Emirate of Ajman.

‏The workshop, held at the Government Departments Building in Ajman, reviewed the key components of the Government Media Policy and its role in unifying the official media discourse, strengthening the consistency of government messages, and enhancing professionalism, transparency, and credibility in communication with the media and the public.

‏The workshop also addressed the six media guides prepared by the Media Office to provide a unified reference for government entities across various areas of media work. These include: the Media Content Guide, the Media Relations Guide, the Official Spokesperson Guide, the Digital Media Platforms Guide, the Crisis Media Management Guide, and the Media Monitoring and Analysis Guide.

‏The workshop highlighted the importance of implementing these guides to enhance government media practices, organise the processes for preparing and publishing content, improve the efficiency of communication with the media, strengthen entities’ readiness to manage media crises, develop the performance of official spokespersons and institutional communication teams, and leverage media monitoring and analysis tools to support decision-making and the development of government media messages.