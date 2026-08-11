Sharjah Youth concludes International Adventure Programme in Oman

SHARJAH, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Youth, an affiliate of the Rubu' Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, organised its "Youth Adventures" Programme in Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Oman.

The week-long programme, part of the organisation's life skills track, featured a select group of young adventurers aged 13 to 18 from its eight centres across the Emirate of Sharjah.

The programme, part of the "Let’s Summer 2026" initiative, underscores Sharjah Youth's commitment to innovation and diversification in its programmes. This commitment aims to develop the personal and leadership skills of its members, foster well-rounded personalities, and equip them with essential survival skills for the modern world.

The programme focused on providing an exceptional and comprehensive learning experience, encompassing a unique set of physical and intellectual challenges. The Green Mountain served as a space for learning and exploration through environmental awareness and introductory geology sessions.

These sessions allowed participants to learn about the characteristics and components of the mountain environment, connecting theoretical knowledge with practical experience and reinforcing their awareness of the importance of environmental conservation.

Participants also undertook the challenge of hiking the mountain, testing their endurance across the Green Mountain's terrain. This helped them develop physical fitness, strategic planning, risk management, and problem-solving skills. Furthermore, a specialised safety and security programme accompanied all activities and challenges to ensure a safe environment throughout the programme.

Participants engaged in practical exercises focused on effective communication, leadership, and teamwork. These exercises provided opportunities to delegate roles, coordinate efforts, assume responsibilities, manage resources, and approach challenges as a shared responsibility. This fostered self-confidence, initiative, and a strong sense of teamwork.

The programme's activities seamlessly integrated hiking and exploration with everyday life skills. Participants received training in using walkie-talkies, navigating routes, selecting suitable camping sites, and cooking outdoors. They also participated in workshops on survival skills and adapting to diverse environments, empowering them to respond creatively to challenges and manage their time effectively.

The Sharjah Youth Adventure Programme reflects the organisation's commitment to making adventure a learning tool and challenges an opportunity to build skills. Each challenge was an invitation to deep thinking, each task a test of self-reliance, and an opportunity to practise leadership and teamwork. Ultimately, the programme fostered participants' confidence in their abilities and preparedness to face life's challenges with awareness and responsibility.