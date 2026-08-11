Emirates Scholar Centre, Safety and Emergency Security Association discuss activating MOU, launching joint projects

SHARJAH, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies and the Safety and Emergency Security Association discussed ways to strengthen their cooperation and continue activating the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two parties.

The discussions took place during a coordination meeting that addressed mechanisms for transforming areas of cooperation into joint programmes, projects, and initiatives, as part of a vision aimed at expanding the institutional and knowledge partnership between the two parties throughout 2026 and 2027.

The meeting reviewed proposals to develop a joint action plan for the next phase, encompassing a range of research, scientific, and knowledge-based tracks. The plan aims to strengthen integration between the Center’s expertise in research, studies, and knowledge production and the Association's expertise in safety and emergency security, while supporting the development of initiatives with institutional and societal impact.

The targeted areas of cooperation include the preparation and implementation of joint studies, research, reports, and publications, alongside the launch of specialised research programs and initiatives, as well as the organisation of conferences, forums, and scientific and knowledge events.

These efforts aim to establish a sustainable platform for exchanging expertise and advancing specialised knowledge in areas of mutual interest.

In this context, Dr. Fawaz Habbal, Director General of Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies, said, “The Centre is working in cooperation with the Association to establish a practical framework for the next phase that defines cooperation priorities, joint initiatives, and areas of research and scientific production. This will pave the way for implementing a package of joint studies, publications, and reports, alongside research programs and scientific events”.

He emphasised that the goal is to advance the cooperation from the level of institutional understanding toward a sustainable partnership based on clear projects and measurable outcomes.

For his part, Haitham Al Raisi, Chairman of the Board of the Safety and Emergency Security Association, said, “The Safety and Emergency Security Association believes that knowledge and scientific research represent a fundamental pillar in developing the safety and emergency security ecosystem. Building effective partnerships with research centres contributes to producing high-quality studies and initiatives that support decision-making, strengthen a culture of preparedness, and open broader horizons for cooperation between public-benefit institutions and research entities, serving society and keeping pace with the UAE’s vision of building a more prepared and sustainable society”.

During the meeting, the two parties also discussed the key elements of the cooperation plan for 2026–2027, including the identification of priorities, proposed projects, and implementation mechanisms, as well as establishing channels for continuous coordination between the teams of both parties. This will help ensure the sustainability of the cooperation and enable its outcomes to be monitored and further developed in line with shared needs and priorities.

These steps reflect the commitment of Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies and the Safety and Emergency Security Association to strengthening their institutional partnership and transforming the Memorandum of Understanding into a sustainable cooperation agenda encompassing joint research projects, studies, publications, and specialised scientific events, thereby enhancing the exchange of knowledge and expertise and strengthening the presence of both parties within the scientific and professional landscape.