SAF opens applications for studio spaces at Arts Square, Sharjah

SHARJAH, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Art Foundation (SAF) invited UAE-based artists and creative practitioners to apply for short- and long-term studio spaces in Arts Square, Sharjah.

Designed to support artistic research and experimentation for the development of new work, the Studio Programme provides affordable and dedicated workspaces to foster creative exchange and professional development.

The studios are located in the Collections Building and Bait Obaid Al Shamsi, both situated within walking distance of Sharjah Art Institute, Sharjah Art Museum and Al Mureijah Square. Together, these sites provide artists an opportunity to develop their practice within Sharjah's vibrant cultural community.

Studios in the Collections Building are located on the first floor and are accessible by stairs. In addition to private workspaces, artists will have access to a shared pantry and communal area, encouraging interaction and collaboration.

Bait Obaid Al Shamsi, a restored nineteenth-century heritage complex overlooking the creek, has served as a venue for artist residencies, workshops and cultural programmes since 2009.

The complex comprises ground-floor studio spaces, residential apartments and a central courtyard, offering a distinctive setting for creative practice. Studios at this location are available for a three-month lease period.

Available spaces include 2 medium studios (Collections Building) - AED1,200, 3 small studios (Collections Building) - AED800, 2 ground-floor studios (Bait Obaid Al Shamsi) - AED1,000.

As part of the application process, applicants are required to submit a portfolio of recent work along with a CV of no more than two pages. The application deadline is 10th September 2026.