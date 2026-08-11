Dubai Police & CDA Instant Employment Initiative for Emiratis arrives at Umm Suqeim Majlis

DUBAI, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police and the Community Development Authority (CDA) joint initiative Sawaed Al Watan (Arms of the Nation), which connects Emirati job seekers with immediate employment opportunities, is returning tomorrow at Umm Suqeim Majlis.

The initiative reflects Dubai Government’s commitment to expanding economic opportunities for Emirati citizens, supporting financial independence and empowering national talent through strategic collaboration between government entities and the private sector.

The initiative began with a joint employment fair at Al Khawaneej Majlis, bringing together Dubai Police, CDA, the Emirates Human Resources Development Council and a number of private sector employers.

Participants were introduced to available career opportunities while receiving professional guidance and career counselling to help them prepare for employment.

Ahead of tomorrow’s event, participants will attend preparatory workshops designed to enhance employability skills, including job application techniques, interview preparation and career readiness.

Dubai Police and the Community Development Authority are also coordinating with participating employers to identify available vacancies, required specialisations, salaries, benefits and incentives, ensuring job seekers are matched with opportunities that best suit their qualifications, experience and career aspirations.