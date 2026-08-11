Youth 4 Sustainability initiative empowers next generation of global sustainability leaders with Beyond Borders trip to China

ABU DHABI, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S), Masdar’s global initiative to empower the next generation of sustainability leaders, has successfully concluded its Beyond Borders trip to China.

Delivered in collaboration with the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation, the weeklong exchange marked a strategic engagement deepening UAE-China collaboration on the global sustainability agenda, equipping young leaders with the global perspectives, practical knowledge, and cross-cultural networks needed to drive future leadership in sustainable economic development.

This edition brought together a group of 10 young leaders, chosen through a competitive selection process, to engage directly with the institutions, policymakers and innovators shaping China's sustainability journey across policy, urban planning, technology and finance.

Dr Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director of Brand & Strategic Initiatives at Masdar, said, “China is playing a defining role in the technologies, industries and systems shaping the global sustainability agenda. Beyond Borders gave our young leaders direct exposure to this ecosystem and, importantly, to different approaches to policy, innovation and deployment. This is central to Y4S’s evolution: developing globally minded leaders who can connect ideas, build partnerships and contribute to solutions across borders.”

Sali Alkaabi, a future sustainability leader, said, “Engaging with peers, academic institutions, and organisations reshaped our understanding of how the world’s biggest sustainability challenges can be addressed through collaboration. Beyond Borders China demonstrated the value of knowledge-sharing and cross-cultural dialogue between emerging leaders.”

Across Shanghai and Beijing, participants engaged with leading institutions, including China Europe International Business School and Tsinghua University, alongside policymakers and innovators driving China's sustainability journey.

By convening academia, industry, and policy leaders, Beyond Borders China connected participants to the decision-making environments that shape sustainability outcomes globally. This approach positions youth as active contributors to the international sustainability agenda, bridging geographies and sectors to enable more coordinated global progress.

Building on its growing global network, Y4S continues to expand Beyond Borders as a strategic platform for international collaboration to advance knowledge exchange, strengthen partnerships and support leadership development aligned with the evolving global sustainability agenda.

The participating cohort, comprising Aram Mahana (Egypt), Farah Ibrahim (Jordan), Joanna Gielniewska (Poland), Sali Alkaabi (UAE), Noor Albastaki (UAE), Saeed Alremeithi (UAE), Saif Alali (UAE), Hamdan Alblooshi (UAE), Hareb Almazrouei (UAE), and Sultan Alshehhi (UAE), represented a diverse range of academic disciplines and professional backgrounds, fostering the exchange of perspectives and collaborative learning throughout the programme.

To learn more about Youth 4 Sustainability, visit www.Y4S.ae.