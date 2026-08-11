National Media Authority announced as ‘National Partner’ of Arab Media Summit 2026

DUBAI, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Media Authority has been named ‘National Partner’ of the Arab Media Summit 2026, which is set to take place in September under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

Organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC), the upcoming edition will be the largest in the Summit’s history, bringing together prominent political and media figures, leading content creators and influential voices from across the Arab world.

The partnership builds on the longstanding cooperation between the National Media Authority and the Dubai Press Club and reflects their shared commitment to strengthening the UAE’s position as a regional and global centre for media development and innovation. It also supports Dubai’s role in driving the advancement of a competitive Arab media sector capable of creating a positive impact across the region.

Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority, said, “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Arab Media Summit has evolved into a strategic platform that goes beyond professional dialogue. It brings the media community together to anticipate the future of the sector and develop shared perspectives in response to rapid change, helping build a more influential and trusted Arab media sector that is equipped to navigate the technological transformation reshaping the global media landscape.”

He said the partnership reflects the UAE’s longstanding approach of bringing together expertise and coordinating national efforts across sectors, based on the belief that shaping the future is a shared responsibility. He noted that a competitive media sector combines professionalism with innovation, turns knowledge into value and new technologies into opportunities, and delivers content with lasting impact.

Al Hamed added, “Media is at the heart of the UAE’s vision for the future. It is a key pillar of the nation’s soft power, a major driver of the creative economy and a powerful force for attracting investment, capital and talent. It also serves as an influential ambassador for the UAE, reinforcing its positive image and strengthening its cultural presence globally.”

Al Hamed also highlighted the role of strategic media partnerships in enabling the sector to move beyond reporting and documenting events to become an active partner in shaping the future. He added that national media will continue to build awareness, inspire hope and create a lasting positive impact on society.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the Dubai Press Club, and Chairperson of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, expressed her appreciation for the longstanding cooperation between the National Media Authority and the Dubai Press Club, noting that its participation as ‘National Partner’ represents a valuable addition to the Summit. The event brings together media stakeholders through a series of specialised forums examining the sector’s challenges and emerging opportunities.

She added, “The participation of leading national institutions, including the National Media Authority, reflects strong confidence in the Arab Media Summit and recognition of its important role in advancing the region’s media sector. It also embodies Dubai’s approach of bringing partners together to deliver major initiatives and events that contribute to progress and prosperity across sectors.

“The upcoming edition will be the largest in the Summit’s history. We are pleased that our network of partners continues to grow and look forward to strengthening our cooperation with them to support initiatives that advance Arab media, enhance its competitiveness and ability to respond to global developments, and encourage the creation of impactful, sustainable content.”

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said, “Over more than two decades, the Arab Media Summit has grown beyond an annual event to become an influential platform that helps shape the future of Arab media. The partnership with the National Media Authority strengthens our efforts to bring together media institutions, decision-makers and experts to chart a path for Arab media that responds effectively to global shifts and harnesses emerging opportunities.”

Al Mulla added that the partnership reflects the strong collaboration among national institutions in supporting initiatives that advance the Arab media landscape.

The Arab Media Summit 2026 will bring together a series of specialised events under its umbrella, including the Arab Media Forum, the Government Communication Forum, the Arab Youth Media Forum, the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit, the Films Forum and the Games Forum, alongside several international forums.

The Summit will also continue to celebrate excellence and emerging talent through the Arab Media Award, the Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award, and the Arab Social Media Influencers Award.