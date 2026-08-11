Algorithms, smart technology shape UAE healthcare's digital transformation

ABU DHABI, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE healthcare system is rapidly expanding its deployment of medical algorithms and smart technology to enhance operational efficiency, improve diagnostic and treatment precision, and accelerate critical-care responses as part of an advanced, innovation-driven digital ecosystem.

Abu Dhabi is leading this trend with a broad array of digital medical tools. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi uses Transpara to analyse digital mammograms and pinpoint suspicious areas with high precision ahead of clinician evaluation. The hospital also employs the AI-powered ARTIS Icono 3D imaging system to support urgent stroke interventions, alongside intelligent radiotherapy planning software that adjusts cancer treatment doses in real time to protect healthy tissue.

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City features smart inpatient rooms equipped with contactless sensors to monitor vital signs and predict fall risks, alongside the wireless mobiCARE device for continuous ECG monitoring and real-time data transmission to control rooms.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City and Al Ain Hospital deploy advanced algorithms and smart alert systems to predict sepsis and septic shock hours before onset, enabling earlier clinical intervention.

Al Dhafra Hospitals in Madinat Zayed, Ghayathi, and Al Mirfa utilise connected digital diagnostic kits that conduct examinations and stream live audio and video to remote consultants. Corniche Hospital operates wireless foetal monitoring systems, early-warning algorithms for pregnancy complications, and smart sensors for premature infants. In Al Ain, Tawam Hospital uses Histotripsy technology to treat liver tumours non-invasively via focused acoustic waves.

Dubai is similarly expanding its digital health portfolio. Rashid Hospital and Dubai Hospital operate wireless patient-monitoring networks alongside intelligent triage software in emergency departments to accelerate critical-care delivery and reduce wait times. Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital uses algorithm-assisted digital EEG devices to predict epileptic seizures and convulsions before onset, advancing proactive paediatric care.

In Sharjah, healthcare facilities deploy computer vision solutions and smart clinical monitoring systems across operating theatres and intensive care units to maintain high safety standards, alongside digital neonatal monitoring tools. Khorfakkan Hospital and Kalba Hospital use wireless foetal monitoring systems and digital wristbands for precise vital-sign tracking, while Dibba Al Hisn Specialised Health Centre employs AI-powered smart cameras to analyse retinal images and detect early diabetic complications.

In Ajman, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Hospital uses digital screening equipment and sensor-equipped smart beds to prevent bedsores. Masfout Hospital deploys digital diagnostic kits to power telemedicine services in remote mountainous areas, illustrating the national reach and integration of the UAE’s digital health infrastructure.

In Umm Al Qaiwain, Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital integrates smart software into dialysis and intensive care systems, supported by wearable digital patches for vital-sign monitoring. Umm Al Qaiwain Hospital relies on intelligent electronic triage systems in its emergency rooms.

In Ras Al Khaimah, Saqr Hospital operates wireless vital-sign monitoring networks, while Obaidullah Hospital uses digital medical patches to track patients continuously and mitigate fall risks.

In Fujairah, Fujairah Government Hospital employs digital imaging capsules that travel through the digestive tract to capture thousands of high-resolution images without conventional endoscopy. The hospital also uses predictive software to monitor post-surgical patients and anticipate complications. Finally, Dibba Fujairah Hospital utilizes digital ECG devices that automatically analyze cardiac signals before transmitting data directly into electronic patient records.

These technologies reflect the UAE’s continued drive to build an integrated, future-ready healthcare system that harnesses digital innovation to enhance efficiency, improve patient outcomes and deliver faster, more precise and proactive care nationwide.