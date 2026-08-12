Presight reports AED713.2 million in Q2 revenue

ABU DHABI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Presight AI Holding PLC on Wednesday announced its financial results for the three-month and six-month periods ending 30th June 2026, delivering strong growth in revenue and profit despite a dynamic regional operating environment.

In Q2-2026, Presight reported revenue growth of 36.1 percent year-on-year to AED713.2 million, while EBITDA rose 37.4 percent to AED143.7 million and profit after tax was up 30.2 percent to AED116.8 million.

For the first half of 2026, Presight’s revenue increased 28.9 percent year-on-year to AED1.4 billion, EBITDA rose 23.2 percent to AED302.7 million, while profit after tax increased 19.5 percent to AED250.7 million.

Revenue growth during the quarter was supported by effective backlog conversion and AED2.5 billion of domestic renewals and new agreements, spanning mission-critical national platforms and new deployments across public safety, non-kinetic defence, mobility, customs, audit and SME enablement.

The 100 percent renewal rate across major national-level programmes underscored the critical role of Presight’s solutions and the strength of its long-term customer relationships, while the breadth of new use cases is a continued demonstration of its ability to extend sovereign AI capabilities across both government and enterprise environments.

International momentum also remained strong, with revenue increasing 19.1 percent year-on-year in Q2-2026 and 39.9 percent year-on-year in H1 2026.

International markets accounted for 26.7 percent of Group revenue in H1 2026, compared with 24.6 percent in the prior-year period.

International performance was driven by continued multi-year deployments in Kazakhstan, Albania, Jordan and Africa.

Presight also advanced its “land and expand” strategy through new engagements in Kazakhstan and Montenegro, while AIQ broadened its international pipeline by advancing pilots in three new international target markets.

In parallel, Presight continued to strengthen its AI innovation and commercialisation ecosystem during the quarter, selecting 12 high-growth companies for the second cohort of the Presight AI Accelerator Programme and showcasing its AI-Native Workforce Lab at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs’ Agentic Government Retreat, where 94 representatives from 24 government entities used Presight’s sovereign AI platform to design, train and deploy 118 AI agents across 21 workflows.

Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, said the company's strong Q2 and first-half performance demonstrates the strength and durability of its growth model amidst a dynamic operating environment.

"As we look ahead, we see significant opportunity to deepen our leadership in the UAE, accelerate our land-and-expand strategy internationally, and advance the next generation of agentic and sector-specific AI solutions that deliver measurable outcomes at scale," he said.

Presight’s revenue base remained highly visible and resilient, with multi-year contracts accounting for 93.5 percent of Q2 revenue and backlog standing at AED4.9 billion at 30th June 2026.

The company also maintained a debt-free balance sheet, with AED2.0 billion in cash and cash equivalents and positive operating cash flow of AED14.3 million during the quarter.

The company’s medium-term guidance remains unchanged, supported by a robust backlog, a high proportion of multi-year contracts and continued momentum across domestic and international markets.

For the 2025–2029 period, Presight targets revenue CAGR of 20–25 percent, EBITDA CAGR of 23–28 percent and profit after tax CAGR of 21–26 percent.