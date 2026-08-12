106 rescued from burning ferry off Indonesia's Bali

JAKARTA, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Crews rescued 106 people after a passenger ferry caught fire in rough seas off Indonesia's Bali island on Wednesday, with rescuers continuing efforts to evacuate those still aboard, authorities said.

The Putri Yasmin ferry was carrying 114 passengers and 17 crew members when the fire broke out at around 4:15 am while it was travelling from Padang Bai port in Bali to Lembar port on the neighbouring island of Lombok in West Nusa Tenggara province.

Authorities said 25 people remained to be rescued as crews from Indonesian navy ships, patrol boats and rescue vessels battled the blaze. A helicopter was also deployed to conduct an aerial survey of the area.

“Our top priority is the safety of all passengers and crew members,” said Muhammad Hariyadi, who heads the Mataram Search and Rescue Office.

The ferry was carrying 44 vehicles and 53 motorcycles, according to passenger manifest data released by the Padang Bai port authority.