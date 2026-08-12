Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 mobile clinic continues healthcare services in Gaza

GAZA, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The mobile medical clinic operated under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 continues to provide medical and healthcare services to residents and displaced people across the Gaza Strip, as part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the healthcare sector.

The clinic travels between residential areas, communities and shelters to deliver medical services to patients, the elderly, children and families who face difficulties accessing healthcare facilities.

The medical team provides examinations, consultations and primary treatment, dispenses medicines based on diagnosed conditions, and assesses patients to ensure they receive appropriate care.

The mobile clinic is part of the healthcare projects implemented under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to support Gaza's healthcare system, particularly in areas facing increased demand amid mounting pressure on medical facilities.

Those overseeing the clinic said field visits would continue across the Gaza Strip to reach as many beneficiaries as possible.

Through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE continues to provide humanitarian, relief and medical assistance to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, reflecting its longstanding approach to humanitarian action and extending assistance to those most in need.