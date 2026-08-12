Scientific research drives youth creativity, knowledge creation: TRENDS Group

ABU DHABI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Group is celebrating International Youth Day, observed annually on 12th August, by organising a series of discussion sessions, interactive workshops, and intensive educational and training courses over a full week.

The activities aim to motivate young researchers, develop their skills, enhance their creative tools, particularly in the use of artificial intelligence tools, empower them to shape decisions, and strengthen their research, scientific, and knowledge capabilities.

On this occasion, TRENDS affirmed that scientific research is the driving force behind youth creativity and a strong foundation for building the future, as it equips young people with the tools of innovation, elevates nations, and advances civilisations through knowledge creation and the development of scientific solutions to problems and crises.

It explained that young people are the main driving force behind development and progress.

TRENDS Group, through its five companies, has made empowering and qualifying young researchers a strategic pillar consistent with its motto, “Investing in youth through knowledge is an investment in a sustainable future,” noting that TRENDS has succeeded in building a supportive and attractive work environment for young talent.

Since its establishment, TRENDS Group has therefore been committed to empowering and qualifying young talent in scientific research, management, leadership, media, and various departments.

This strategy has contributed to developing a capable generation of researchers who can lead teams, analyse issues, and make decisions, thereby supporting decision-makers across the Group’s various companies.

Al-Anoud Al-Hosani, Head of the TRENDS Youth Council, said that TRENDS Group recognised from the outset the importance of both youth and scientific research, which has contributed to empowering young people and maximising their research, scientific, and knowledge capabilities in ways that serve society and fulfil their ambitions.

It established the TRENDS Youth Council as a platform for presenting perspectives and exchanging ideas on the latest developments in issues of interest to young people.

She noted that the Group also launched the Young Researchers Programme, which relies entirely on young researchers and seeks to publish their distinguished intellectual output in accordance with the highest scientific standards.

Zayed Al-Dhaheri, Deputy Head of the TRENDS Youth Council, explained that the Group, through its five companies, has adopted an institutional approach to its work, relying on young research talent as a key driver of its activities and to lead its many research teams. TRENDS is distinguished by the fact that young people with high levels of academic and professional qualifications head all its companies.