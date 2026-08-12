Europe prepares for rare solar eclipse

MADRID, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Millions of people are expected to turn their eyes to the western horizon on Wednesday evening as a solar eclipse sweeps across parts of Europe, with Spain set to experience its first total eclipse in more than a century.

The moon will begin passing in front of the sun some time before sunset, bringing twilight-like conditions or complete darkness to parts of the continent.

In large parts of Spain, the eclipse will be total. Forecasts suggest clouds are unlikely to obscure the view of this celestial event.