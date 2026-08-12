Italian exports rise 9.8% YoY in June

ROME, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Italian exports rose 1.6 percent in June from May and 9.8 percent from a year earlier, the National Institute of Statistics (Istat) said on Tuesday.

Imports increased by 1.2 percent in month-on-month terms and 13.2 percent year-on-year (YoY), Italian news agency (ANSA) said, citing data from Istat.

Exports to EU countries increased by 6.7 percent with respect to May 2026, while exports to non-EU countries dropped by 3.6 percent.

Imports from EU and non-EU countries increased 1.1 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

On a YoY basis, exports to EU countries rose 15.1 percent and those to non-EU countries increased 4.1 percent. Imports from EU countries grew 9.1 percent, while those from non-EU countries climbed 18.7 percent.

Italy had a trade surplus of €4.232 billion in June.