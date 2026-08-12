EGA net profit reaches AED2.46 billion in H1 2026

ABU DHABI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) on Wednesday announced resilient financial performance in the first half of 2026, despite logistical and geopolitical disruptions arising from the regional conflict in the Gulf since March.

EGA delivered Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) of AED4,506 million ($1,227 million), up 11 percent compared with AED4,065 million ($1,107 million) in H1 2025 driven by higher realised aluminium prices, stronger regional premiums, lower alumina prices and disciplined cost management.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 33 percent in H1 2026, compared with 27 percent in H1 2025.

After recognising an AED84 million ($23 million) impact related to an Iranian attack on KEZAD which led to an emergency shutdown, reported EBITDA was AED4,422 million ($1,204 million).

Adjusted net profit increased by 34 percent to AED2,462 million ($670 million), compared with AED1,836 million ($500 million) in H1 2025, reflecting strong EBITDA generation, coupled with lower net financial charges and lower taxes.

Reported net income was AED1,737 million ($473 million) in H1 2026, after recognising a net impact of AED725 million ($197 million) related to the incident. EGA continues to demonstrate its commitment to shareholder returns, with the Board approving an H1 2026 interim dividend of AED1,726 million ($470 million), representing a 70 percent payout ratio to adjusted net income.

Revenue decreased to AED13,544 million ($3,688 million) in H1 2026 from AED15,079 million ($4,106 million) in H1 2025, due to lower sales volumes following the incident at Al Taweelah, partially offset by higher realised aluminium prices.

Cast metal production decreased to 1,006 thousand tonnes in H1 2026 from 1,420 thousand tonnes in H1 2025, primarily due to reduced production at Al Taweelah. Jebel Ali maintained uninterrupted production throughout the period.

Total aluminium sales were down 32 percent to 939 thousand tonnes in H1 2026, compared with 1,373 thousand tonnes in H1 2025. Logistics constraints arising from the regional conflict led to the temporary suspension of new outbound shipments from the UAE in March and an increase in domestic metal inventories.

EGA has since established alternative export routes through ports outside the Strait of Hormuz. This has enabled a gradual increase in shipment capacity and a reduction in UAE stockpiles.

Recovery to pre-incident shipment levels is currently expected to be contingent on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, although the ongoing development of alternative corridors is expected to reduce reliance on the strait over the longer term.

EGA secured its inbound logistics, ensuring raw material deliveries exceed the requirements of Jebel Ali and the restart at Al Taweelah. This enabled the rebuilding of strategic inventories and reinforced operational continuity.

EGA continues to execute a comprehensive and disciplined restoration programme at Al Taweelah, which was significantly damaged on 28th March when Iranian attacks on Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi led to an emergency shutdown of all facilities.

Basic utilities have been restored across the site, with natural gas and electricity availability projected to ramp up in line with the needs of the restart programme.

Abdulnasser bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA, said, “The first half of 2026 was the most challenging period in the long history of EGA. The safety and wellbeing of our people was our first priority throughout, and I thank our teams for their dedication in the most difficult of circumstances.

“Our financial and operational results demonstrate the resilience of EGA and our people. Despite significant logistics challenges, our supply chain is robust, and we continue to make deliveries to customers. We are making strong progress in the restoration of production at Al Taweelah. We are also advancing our global growth strategy. EGA will come back stronger than ever before.”

Pål Kildemo, Chief Financial Officer of EGA, said, “EGA’s financial strength and disciplined Najah improvement and cash preservation programme position us well to complete the restoration of Al Taweelah while continuing to advance our strategic growth priorities, which include a good mix of organic and inorganic opportunities. Our financial position is also supported by underlying aluminium market fundamentals, which have entered a period of deficit, supporting our margins.”