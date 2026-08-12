Curiosity, courage of youth key to shaping future: Latifa bint Mohammed

DUBAI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said that International Youth Day celebrates the leaders of tomorrow who are helping shape the future through their exceptional capabilities and innovative ideas.

"Young people often describe the future in remarkably similar words, and though their paths may begin in very different places, shaped by geography, resources, culture and circumstance, their hopes reveal a deep sense of shared humanity," H.H. Sheikha Latifa said in a statement marking International Youth Day.

She said this year's International Youth Day theme, "Different Contexts, Common Aspirations," reflects two fundamental realities: every young person's circumstances deserve to be understood, and every young person's potential deserves room to grow.

"When they have access to knowledge, meaningful participation and pathways to leadership, their aspirations become solutions that strengthen their communities and enrich our shared future," she said.

Sheikha Latifa added, "In Dubai and across the UAE, we see every day how young people from many cultures and backgrounds learn from one another and transform difference into a source of creativity. Their curiosity brings new perspectives, their courage expands possibility, and their sense of connection reminds us that progress is strongest when it includes every voice."

"On International Youth Day, I honour young people whose imagination and actions shape the world. Together, through creativity and shared purpose, let us continue building a future where they have every opportunity to realise their potential and contribute to a more connected and hopeful tomorrow," she said.