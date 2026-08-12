UAE youth true wealth for building more prosperous, sustainable future: National Drug Enforcement Authority

ABU DHABI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Drug Enforcement Authority prioritises protecting young people from the dangers of drugs and psychotropic substances by promoting community awareness, supporting preventive initiatives and coordinating with relevant entities.

In a statement marking International Youth Day, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Drug Enforcement Authority, said that the nation's youth represent its most enduring investment in development and excellence and its true wealth for building a more prosperous and sustainable future.

"Through the capabilities of our youth, the nation tells the story of its successes, and through their awareness, society safeguards its achievements and protects its future," he said.

Sheikh Zayed said empowering young people goes beyond providing opportunities and includes raising awareness, strengthening their ability to make sound choices and protecting their ambitions and future.

He added that young people in the UAE benefit from a leadership that believes in their capabilities, invests in their potential and empowers them to contribute effectively to the nation's progress.

"May our youth continue to thrive, becoming more aware, ambitious and capable of shaping the future under a leadership that supports, empowers and invests in people," he said.