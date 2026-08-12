ADNIC reports resilient H1 2026 performance with net profit before tax of AED225.1 million

ABU DHABI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) today announced its financial results for the first half of 2026, reflecting disciplined underwriting, strategic diversification and continued international expansion despite a challenging operating environment.

The Group delivered a net profit before tax of AED225.1 million, while profit after tax for the six-month period stood at AED201 million. Despite external headwinds, ADNIC's underlying business remained resilient, supported by disciplined underwriting, prudent risk management and the continued strength of its core operations.

For the six-month period, ADNIC's total insurance revenue stood at AED4.1 billion, compared to AED4 billion for the same period in 2025.

ADNIC achieved Gross Written Premiums (GWP) of AED6.13 billion, supported by continued growth from several of the Group's strategic clients, alongside increased business generated from major construction projects.

The Group maintained strong underwriting discipline, delivering a combined ratio of 95.2 percent, resulting in a net insurance service result of AED215.4 million.

Net investment income for the six-month period reached AED150.4 million, benefiting from solid growth in bond interest income and rental income, alongside robust disposal activity that reflected proactive portfolio management despite periods of temporary market volatility.

During the first half of 2026, ADNIC continued to execute its strategic growth agenda through international expansion and strategic partnerships.

Effective 1st April, 2026, the company's branch in GIFT City, India, became fully operational with an experienced local team in place, building on its established cross-border reinsurance business while further diversifying revenue streams and strengthening ADNIC's presence in one of the world's fastest-growing insurance markets.

During the second quarter, ADNIC also signed a strategic agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide a tailored insurance programme for employees and their families, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering innovative insurance solutions while supporting the UAE's national priorities and the objectives of the Year of the Family.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Saif Al Nahyan, Chairman of ADNIC, said, "During the first half of 2026, ADNIC remained focused on protecting our customers, strengthening our market position and advancing our long term growth strategy through disciplined underwriting, strategic diversification and international expansion. The underlying strength of our business remains clear. With a diversified portfolio, a disciplined underwriting approach and an expanding international footprint, we remain well positioned to deliver sustainable long term value for our shareholders, customers and the markets we serve."

Jugal Madaan, Acting Chief Executive Officer of ADNIC, said, "Our performance reflects ADNIC's continued focus on protecting customers, maintaining underwriting discipline, leveraging advanced analytics and delivering sustainable growth through prudent risk management and operational excellence.

Alongside our financial performance, we continued to make meaningful progress against our strategic priorities through the successful operational launch of our India branch and the strengthening of partnerships that create long term value for our customers. As we look ahead, our diversified portfolio, expanding international footprint and strong customer relationships provide a solid foundation for continued sustainable growth."