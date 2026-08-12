Dozens dead, missing after ferry capsizes in Zimbabwe

HARARE, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- At least 15 people were killed and 27 remain missing after an overloaded ferry capsized on Zimbabwe’s Lake Kariba on Tuesday, according to the country’s Civil Protection Unit.

The ferry, which provides transport between the town of Kariba and several islands and villages on the artificial lake along Zimbabwe’s northern border with Zambia, capsized due to bad weather and strong waves, according to local media.

The Civil Protection Unit, which is overseeing rescue operations, said in a statement that the ferry was carrying five crew members and 114 adult passengers, as well as an unknown number of children below ticketing age. The vessel had a capacity of 90 people.

The unit said at least 77 people were rescued and taken to Long Island in the middle of the lake.