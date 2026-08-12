CBUAE issues commemorative coins on International Youth Day

ABU DHABI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- In celebration of International Youth Day, observed annually on 12 August, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has issued a silver commemorative coin in recognition of the pivotal role young people play in shaping the nation’s future and their active contribution to the UAE’s comprehensive and sustainable development journey.

The commemorative coin weighs 60 grams. Its obverse features a portrait of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, accompanied by an excerpt from one of his poems in Arabic, reflecting his visionary belief in empowering youth and encouraging them to take initiative, work diligently, and actively contribute to nation‑building. The reverse side of the coin displays an image of the Central Bank’s headquarters, along with the nominal value of AED50.

Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor for Banking Operations and Support Services at CBUAE, stated, “This issuance reflects the UAE’s profound appreciation for its youth. Inspired by the vision of the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who placed his trust in young generations and regarded them as partners in the nation’s building and development, the Central Bank reaffirms, through initiatives such as this, its commitment to strengthening national identity, raising awareness of the vital role youth play in supporting economic and financial stability, and fostering their active contribution to realising the nation’s future aspirations.”

The CBUAE will announce, in due course, the launch date of the commemorative coin, along with the procedures for obtaining it, through its website and social media channels.