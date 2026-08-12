ADJD highlights role of family dialogue in supporting societal stability

ABU DHABI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Majlises at the Citizens and Community Affairs Office of the Presidential Court, organised an awareness lecture entitled "Effective Family Dialogue", as part of its ongoing efforts to instil a culture of dialogue and raise awareness of the importance of positive communication in building stable family relationships that support the upbringing of future generations.

The lecture, held at Majlis Al Qu’a in Al Ain, forms part of the Majalisna initiative implemented by ADJD, aimed at promoting legal awareness among community members and providing educational platforms to discuss family and social issues and promote positive practices that enhance stability and improve quality of life.

The lecture, delivered by Salem Al Kindi, a family counsellor at ADJD, highlighted the concept of family dialogue and its significance in building relationships based on mutual understanding and respect. It also emphasised its role in enhancing family stability and strengthening bonds between family members through positive communication methods, active listening skills and respect for differing viewpoints.

The lecture also addressed the impact of constructive dialogue in reducing family disputes and fostering an atmosphere of affection and understanding within the family, underscoring the importance of kind words and positive encouragement in reinforcing mutual trust and supporting stable family relationships.

The session further outlined the role of family dialogue in protecting children, developing their personalities and boosting their self-confidence. It provided practical guidance on interacting with children according to their age-specific and psychological needs, alongside advice for those preparing for marriage on the importance of acquiring effective dialogue skills to build a stable married life.

It also emphasised the importance of parents serving as positive role models in instilling positive values, thereby contributing to cohesive families and a more stable society.