DEWA establishes integrated model for empowering youth, preparing future leaders

DUBAI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) reaffirmed its commitment to empowering youth, investing in their capabilities and enhancing their participation in digital transformation, sustainability and innovation as it marked International Youth Day, observed annually on 12th August.

This reflects DEWA’s integrated approach to developing a generation of young people capable of anticipating and shaping the future, in line with the National Youth Agenda 2031, which focuses on developing future skills, technology, leadership and quality of life.

DEWA’s Youth Council celebrated International Youth Day 2026 at the Youth Space approved by Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, as the first accredited youth space in a net-positive building, under the Federal Youth Authority’s ‘Youth Spaces’ initiative.

The celebration took place in Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Hall at Al Shera’a, DEWA’s new headquarters, which is the world’s tallest, largest and smartest net-positive government building.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, “Thanks to the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership, which places youth at the heart of shaping the future, the UAE has consolidated its position as a leading global model for empowering young people and engaging them in the comprehensive development journey. The country provides them with an integrated ecosystem of opportunities, knowledge and skills that prepares them to take responsibility and participate in decision-making.

"At DEWA, we are committed to enhancing youth participation across all levels of the organisation and enabling young employees to develop initiatives and solutions that support efficiency and sustainability. The accreditation of the Youth Space at Al Shera’a is part of our ongoing efforts to provide a motivating organisational environment that embraces ideas, encourages dialogue and collaboration, and transforms youth initiatives into sustainable impact.”

He added that DEWA continue to develop an integrated ecosystem for preparing young talent that combines continuing education, professional development, Future Accelerators and innovation, along with national identity and values.

DEWA has 2,387 young employees aged between 18 and 35, with UAE Nationals accounting for 75 percent of this group. DEWA continues to invest in youth potential through professional training and development programmes and by involving young employees in strategic projects, enhancing their readiness to lead transformation across clean energy, sustainability, artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technology.

Aysha Mohammad Alremeithi, President of DEWA’s Youth Council, said, “International Youth Day is an opportunity to renew our commitment to transforming youth voices into meaningful participation and their ideas into initiatives that support DEWA’s objectives and future directions.”

The Youth Space serves as a platform for continuous learning and the exchange of knowledge and expertise, while providing a flexible environment for DEWA’s young employees to develop ideas and initiatives, address challenges and devise innovative solutions aligned with DEWA’s strategic priorities. It also embodies the connection between youth empowerment, sustainability, innovation, quality of life, and anticipating and shaping the future.

DEWA’s Youth Council organised a brainstorming session with the participation of 60 young employees, drawing on the ‘Dubai-it’ approach, which emphasises rapid execution, ambition grounded in measurable results, innovation backed by implementation, and excellence within defined timeframes. Participants explored opportunities to develop initiatives across AI, digital transformation, entrepreneurship, sustainability and quality of life.

DEWA’s Youth Council adopts a comprehensive strategy based on five main themes: sustainability; Future Accelerators and innovation; professional development; continuing education; and national identity and values. This is complemented by specialised development programmes and initiatives that enhance youth engagement.

The council has achieved significant milestones, including winning the Best National Government Youth Council 2025 Award in the UAE and the ‘Organisation of the Year for Youth Empowerment in the Public & Government Sector’ award at the GCC GOV HR and Youth Empowerment Summit & Awards 2025.

Since its inception, the Council has organised 87 events and 28 awareness sessions, participated in 13 global forums and conferences, forged partnerships with more than 25 strategic entities, and achieved a 95 percent youth happiness rating for its flagship events.