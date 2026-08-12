Space42, Leonardo DRS sign MoU to advance national security mission systems

ABU DHABI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Space42, the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Leonardo DRS to integrate Leonardo DRS mission systems with Space42’s secure satellite connectivity to boost sovereign national security across the UAE.

Under the MoU, Leonardo DRS will contribute its expertise in C5ISR mission systems while Space42 will provide secure, AI-enabled satellite communications and Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS) connectivity. Together, the companies will explore the joint design and integration of advanced mission capabilities for the UAE.

“It is a strategic priority for Space42 to be recognised as a trusted leader in secure connectivity, as we set the standard for resilient, mission-ready networks,” said Ahmed AlMehrzi, Chief Commercial Officer – Government at Space42, “By combining our sovereign satellite infrastructure and AI-enabled communications capabilities with Leonardo DRS’s advanced mission systems, we are strengthening protected communications that advance the UAE’s national security ecosystem.”

Denny Crumley, Senior Vice President & General Manager of the Leonardo DRS Land Electronics business unit, said, “This MoU marks a significant step forward in our commitment to supporting UAE national security priorities with proven, advanced integrated capabilities that enable mission success in today’s evolving threat landscape.”

As national security operations grow more complex and interconnected, sovereign forces require integrated mission systems, secure satellite communications, and ongoing situational awareness.

Leonardo DRS delivers proven expertise in developing and integrating rugged, high-performance C5ISR technologies and mission-critical vehicle electronics for international partners.

Complementing this capability, Space42 provides sovereign satellite communications and space services that extend secure connectivity beyond terrestrial networks, supporting informed decision-making and operational resilience for the UAE.

Leonardo DRS is a trusted provider of advanced mission management systems, network computing and vehicle integration capabilities for the US military and allied forces around the world.

The company is a recognised leader in providing proven, high-performance tactical computing, smart displays, AI-enabled processing, and integrated C4/C5/C6ISR solutions that reduce the cognitive burden on commanders and crews operating in complex security environments.

The systems are designed to deliver real-time situational awareness and are scalable, platform-agnostic, and support open architectures.