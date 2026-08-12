UAE President meets Yusuff Ali and LuLu Group employees during visit to Abu Dhabi shopping centre

ABU DHABI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met businessman Yusuff Ali, Chairman of LuLu Group International, and a number of employees during a visit to a shopping centre in Abu Dhabi.

During the visit, His Highness toured LuLu’s various sections, accompanied by Yusuff Ali and officials, and engaged in cordial conversation with employees and shoppers. His Highness expressed his personal appreciation for LuLu Group’s efforts and notable initiatives in serving the UAE community.

At the conclusion of the visit, employees and shoppers gathered to take photographs with His Highness and underscored their great pleasure at the opportunity to meet him.