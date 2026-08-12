Zayed Charity Run to return to Rio de Janeiro on August 23

ABU DHABI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Rio de Janeiro will host the second Brazilian edition of the Zayed Charity Run on 23rd August, bringing one of the world's most renowned international charity races back to the city.

Taking place at Flamengo Beach, the event is expected to welcome thousands of professional athletes, amateur runners, families and participants of different nationalities, including 50 male and female runners from the UAE, in a celebration of sport, solidarity and international cooperation.

Recognised worldwide as "Run For Kindness", the Zayed Charity Run was established in 2001 by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in honour of the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Since its inception, the Run has become a symbol of Sheikh Zayed's enduring values of generosity, compassion and humanitarianism, bringing people together across borders through the power of sport.

From its home in Abu Dhabi, the Zayed Charity Run has grown into an international movement, with successful editions across New York, Cairo, Miami, Beijing, Addis Ababa and Budapest, and now returns to Brazil, further establishing Rio de Janeiro as one of the host cities on its growing global calendar.

In every destination, the event raises funds for charitable causes while promoting unity, wellbeing and social impact, reaffirming its mission of connecting communities through kindness and shared humanity.

The 2026 edition will feature more than BRL500,000 in prizes, including awards for race winners across multiple categories, prize draws and additional incentives for participants. Beyond celebrating athletic achievement, the event aims to inspire public engagement in a cause that extends far beyond the finish line.

As part of this commitment, 100 percent of the registration fees will be donated to Grupo Cultural AfroReggae through a partnership with Criança Esperança, promoted by Brazil's biggest media group, Grupo Globo, in partnership with UNESCO since 2004.

The initiative was made possible with the support of the UAE Embassy in Brazil, which helped establish the connection between the race organisers and one of Brazil's most respected social initiatives.

The funds will contribute to expanding programmes focused on education, culture, social inclusion and opportunities for children and young people living in vulnerable communities.

The 2026 edition is also supported by leading UAE organisations, including ERTH, L'imaad, Emirates and Mubadala, whose commitment to social responsibility and community development reflects the values at the heart of the Zayed Charity Run.

Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, said, "The Zayed Charity Run is a lasting tribute to the humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose values of generosity, compassion and unity continue to inspire communities around the world. We are proud to return to Brazil as part of the Run's continued international expansion, strengthening the bonds between nations through sport and shared purpose.

"We extend our sincere appreciation to our partners and hosts for their invaluable support in bringing this meaningful initiative to life. Together, we continue to celebrate the spirit of giving, promote healthier communities and carry forward Sheikh Zayed's enduring legacy of hope, solidarity and humanitarianism."