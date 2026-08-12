Emirates Franchise Association reviews H1 2026 progress

ABU DHABI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Franchise Association held its second meeting of 2026 under the chairmanship of Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chairman of the Emirates Franchise Association, with the attendance of Board members to review the association’s activities and discuss its plans and initiatives to support the continued growth of the UAE franchising sector.

During the meeting, participants reviewed the association’s key achievements during the first half of 2026, as well as progress in implementing cooperation agreements with chambers of commerce, including the presentation of a partnership proposal.

It also examined progress in delivering strategic initiatives and programmes and reviewed relevant performance indicators in collaboration with chambers of commerce across the Emirates.

Board members also reviewed the association’s engagement with leading international franchising organisations and industry forums, including its membership of the Asia-Pacific and its upcoming participation in the World Franchise Council (WFC) meeting.

The Board also reviewed preparations to host senior representatives from several international franchising organisations, notably the World Franchise Council and the Asia-Pacific Franchise Confederation (APFC) in November 2027.

Members also reviewed the governance framework and operating procedures for the Executive Committee and the association’s working groups. These measures are intended to strengthen institutional governance, clarify roles and responsibilities, and enhance operational efficiency in line with the Board’s mandate and authorities.

The meeting further addressed the outcomes of the association’s participation in the World Franchise Council meeting held in Beijing, China, from 26th to 31st May 2026, which provided an important platform for strengthening international cooperation and sharing expertise and best practice across the franchising industry.

The Executive Committee presented its operational plan for the second half of 2026, which includes participation in a range of local and international events, alongside updates on regular meetings and work plans aimed at further strengthening the association’s regional and international profile.

Al Marzooqi reaffirmed the association’s commitment to reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading destination for franchising in the region and beyond. He highlighted its ongoing efforts to support Emirati brands, foster strategic partnerships with local and international organisations, and implement initiatives that strengthen the franchising ecosystem and enhance its competitiveness.

He noted that the next phase will focus on expanding networks of partnerships and collaboration with relevant stakeholders, while strengthening the presence of Emirati brands in regional and international markets. These efforts, he said, will contribute to the UAE’s economic development objectives and increase the franchising sector’s contribution to the national economy.

Al Marzooqi further explained that the association places particular emphasis on promoting awareness and understanding of the franchising model and encouraging the adoption of industry best practice. This is achieved through events, awareness programmes, and knowledge-sharing initiatives with specialist organisations to support the sustainable development of the franchising sector across the UAE.

The Chairman added that the association is working to provide a platform that connects brand owners, investors and entrepreneurs, creating greater opportunities for collaboration, partnership-building, and the exchange of knowledge and expertise. This, in turn, opens new avenues for expansion and investment, supporting the development of the franchising sector and strengthening its role in driving sustainable economic growth.

The meeting concluded by emphasising the importance of continuing to develop initiatives and programmes that support the franchising sector, while strengthening cooperation among stakeholders and relevant organisations. These efforts will further reinforce the UAE’s position as a preferred destination for franchise development and quality investment opportunities at both the regional and international levels.