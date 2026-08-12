Ras Al Khaimah real estate transactions reach AED2.89 billion in H1 2026

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Lands and Properties Sector at Ras Al Khaimah Municipality recorded real estate transactions worth around AED2.89 billion from January to June 2026, comprising sales, mortgages and waivers.

Data showed that property sales reached AED1.353 billion across 1,274 transactions, while registered mortgages totalled around AED1.160 billion across 463 transactions.

The estimated waiver market value, involving ownership transfers between parties without financial consideration, reached around AED380 million across 348 transactions.

February recorded the highest monthly property sales value in the first half at AED371 million, while June posted the highest mortgage value at around AED418 million. April recorded the highest waiver market value at around AED152 million.

The figures reflect diversified activity across Ras Al Khaimah's real estate market during the first half of the year.