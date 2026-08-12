Courtesy meeting marks appointment of new UAE-UK Business Council Co-Chairs, Saeed Al Hajeri, Lord Mervyn Davies

ABU DHABI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, and Lord Mervyn Davies, Baron Davies of Abersoch, met for the first time as the newly appointed Co-Chairs of the UAE-UK Business Council (UUBC) at a virtual meeting focused on the Council’s priorities and future direction.

The meeting marked a new chapter in the Council’s efforts to further strengthen economic, trade and investment ties between the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

During the meeting, the Co-Chairs discussed the Council’s priorities for the upcoming period and opportunities to strengthen engagement between the UAE and UK business communities.

The Co-Chairs highlighted the recent conclusion of negotiations on the UK-GCC Free Trade Agreement as a major milestone, opening a new chapter in economic relations and creating significant opportunities to expand trade and investment between the UAE and the UK.

The two sides explored areas for further cooperation between the two countries, including artificial intelligence, energy transition, financial services, life sciences, infrastructure, education and skills, as well as the Council’s role in facilitating trade and investment. They also reviewed preparations for the upcoming UUBC Plenary Meeting, which is scheduled to take place in London in October.

The meeting follows the appointment of Al Hajeri and Lord Davies as Co-Chairs of the Council, succeeding Ahmed Al Sayegh and the Rt Hon Lord Udny-Lister, who served as the founding Co-Chairs since the Council’s establishment in September 2020.

The UAE-UK Business Council is an independent bilateral platform that brings together business leaders and stakeholders from both countries to support trade and investment, facilitate knowledge exchange and advance cooperation in areas of shared economic interest.

The Co-Chairs expressed their commitment to building on the Council’s achievements and looked forward to working together to further strengthen the UAE-UK economic partnership and create new opportunities for businesses in both countries.