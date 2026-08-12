Egypt reaffirms unwavering support for GCC security, stability

CAIRO, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt reiterated its unwavering support for the security and stability of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, stressing that the security of GCC states is an integral part of Egyptian national security.

Egypt also reiterated its full support for all measures taken by GCC countries to safeguard their security, stability and the interests of their peoples.

The remarks came during a meeting between Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, and Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC, and his accompanying delegation.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister expressed pride in the fraternal relations between Egypt and the GCC countries and appreciation for Gulf efforts to promote de-escalation and enhance security and stability in the region.

He stressed the importance of continuing close coordination between Cairo and the GCC, ending military escalation and addressing the concerns of all parties.

AlBudaiwi praised Egypt's pivotal role in supporting security and stability in the region and its continued efforts to de-escalate tensions, resolve crises and strengthen joint Arab action.

He also affirmed the GCC's keenness to continue developing its relations with Egypt and enhancing consultation and coordination on various issues of common interest.