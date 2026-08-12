Organ donation promising UAE model that reinforces giving, future leadership: Minister of Health

DUBAI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, affirmed that the National Programme for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues “Hayat” embodies the UAE’s vision of building a world-leading healthcare system founded on innovation, sustainability, and the deployment of advanced technologies to serve people and enhance their quality of life.

In a statement marking World Organ Donation Day, Al Sayegh said that more than 39,000 donors have registered with the ‘Hayat’ programme, which has contributed to over 1,195 organ transplant procedures since its launch. This milestone reflects growing public awareness and increasing trust in the UAE’s national organ donation and transplantation system.

He noted that the UAE ranks first across the GCC in the rate of growth in donor numbers and organ transplant procedures. "Hayat" has also become one of the fastest-growing healthcare programmes worldwide in this field, further strengthening the UAE’s position as a regional and global hub for innovation and excellence in advanced healthcare.

Al Sayegh highlighted that these achievements align with the objectives of the "Year of the Family", noting that every organ transplant gives an entire family a renewed sense of hope and greater stability, enhances its quality of life, and reflects the values of solidarity upon which UAE society is founded.

The minister renewed his call for all members of society to register with the "Hayat" programme, affirming that participation embodies the UAE’s deeply rooted values of generosity and human solidarity. It also contributes to building a brighter and more sustainable healthcare future for the country, in line with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision to establish a world-leading healthcare system.