UAE proposes five priorities for BRICS education cooperation

ABU DHABI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has proposed five priorities to strengthen education cooperation among BRICS countries, covering early childhood education, future skills, innovation and emerging technologies, qualifications recognition, and academic leadership development, supporting the development of more flexible education systems aligned with labour market needs.

The proposals came during the UAE's participation in the 13th BRICS Education Ministers’ Meeting, held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India. The UAE delegation was headed by Dr. Ahmed Sultan Al Shoaibi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Al Shoaibi affirmed that education is one of the UAE's most strategic investments, noting that the country continues to develop a flexible, innovation-driven education system that equips students with the skills needed to keep pace with economic and technological changes and enhances their readiness for the future labour market.

The delegation highlighted the UAE's experience in developing a skills-based education system, the Emirates Skills platform and the QFEmirates National Qualifications Framework, as well as efforts to simplify government services that have resulted in the elimination of more than 400 procedures and over 180 supporting documents.

The UAE also called for greater cooperation among BRICS countries in qualifications recognition, the mobility of students, academics and researchers, academic leadership development, and research and innovation.

The meeting saw the adoption of the BRICS Education Ministers’ Declaration, strengthening cooperation in skills development, academic mobility and the responsible use of emerging technologies.