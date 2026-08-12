ENOC Group announces second cycle of Youth Council

DUBAI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- ENOC Group has announced the second cycle of the ENOC Youth Council on International Youth Day, in line with the objectives of the National Youth Agenda 2031.

The Council brings together 15 young Emirati talents from across the Group, providing a platform to share perspectives and ideas and develop initiatives that support ENOC’s strategic priorities. It also aims to strengthen engagement between young employees and the Group’s leadership and prepare a new generation of talent to contribute to the future of the UAE’s energy sector.

Hussain Sultan Lootah, Group CEO of ENOC, said, “Young Emiratis have an important role to play in shaping the future of ENOC Group and the wider energy sector. Their perspectives, ambition and willingness to challenge established ways of thinking bring valuable momentum to how we evolve as a Group. The second cycle of the ENOC Youth Council gives our young talent a meaningful platform to contribute ideas, engage with leadership and help advance the priorities that will define ENOC’s next phase of development.”

The announcement of the second-cycle members followed an event hosted by the Group to celebrate the ENOC Youth Council’s journey. The event highlighted key achievements of the first cycle, honoured its members for their efforts and contributions, and introduced the new members.

The event also featured an overview of the National Youth Agenda 2031 and a youth dialogue session, providing participants with an opportunity to exchange ideas and perspectives on their aspirations and their role in developing the workplace and supporting ENOC’s future.

Through its new cycle, the ENOC Youth Council will continue to strengthen the voice of young people across the Group, encourage their participation in developing ideas and projects, and build their leadership and professional capabilities, enhancing their contribution to ENOC’s priorities and the future of the energy sector.