DEWA reports record AED3.33 billion net profit in H1

DUBAI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) today reported its first-half 2026 consolidated financial results, recording record half-year revenue of AED14.86 billion, EBITDA of AED7.32 billion, operating profit of AED4.07 billion and net profit of AED3.33 billion.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman and MD & CEO of DEWA, said, “DEWA is committed to being an innovative and sustainable corporation inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. Under their guidance, we are progressing in our journey to Net Zero by 2050 and will continue to play a decisive role in Dubai’s rapid progress.”

“DEWA delivered record results in the first half of 2026, achieving its highest-ever first-half revenue, EBITDA, operating profit and net profit. Net profit increased by 15.02 percent to AED3.33 billion, supported by sustained first-half demand for electricity, water and cooling services, continued customer growth and disciplined operational performance. During the second quarter, clean energy accounted for 19.9 percent of total power generated. These results reflect the continued strength of Dubai’s economy, the resilience of DEWA’s business model and our commitment to sustainability, operational excellence and long-term shareholder value. Subject to the necessary approvals, we expect to distribute a further AED3.1 billion in October 2026,” added Al Tayer.

In the second quarter of 2026, DEWA generated 15.78 TWh of electricity. During this quarter, clean power generated reached 3.14 TWh, contributing 19.9 percent to total power generation.

Desalinated water production during the quarter reached 40.25 billion imperial gallons (BIG). DEWA increased its customer base by an impressive 18,220 customer accounts during the quarter. Over the last twelve months, ending 30 June 2026, the total number of customer accounts increased by 72,718, representing year-on-year growth of 5.63 percent.

By the first half of 2026, the Company’s system installed generation capacity had reached 17,979MW, of which, 3,860MW came from clean energy sources, representing 21.5 percent of the energy mix.

In addition, DEWA commissioned Block A of the Hassyan Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) plant, adding 60 MIGD to its water production capacity. DEWA’s SWRO capacity now represents 23 percent of its total desalination capacity. During 2026, DEWA expects to add an additional 120 MIGD of SWRO capacity.

By the end of 2030, DEWA plans to have a total installed power generation capacity exceeding 23GW and desalinated water production capacity of 735MIGD. Of the planned 23 GW, around 8.3GW will come from renewable sources, representing 36.1 percent and of the planned 735 MIGD of water production capacity, 308 MIGD will use seawater reverse osmosis technology powered by renewable energy.

As per DEWA’s dividend policy, the Company expects to pay a minimum annual dividend of AED6.2 billion during the first five years starting October 2022. The dividends are paid semi-annually in April and October.

On 20th April 2026, DEWA distributed AED3.1 billion as dividend for H2, 2025 to its shareholders, based on a record date of 13 April 2026. The upcoming dividend of AED3.1 billion for H1, 2026 is expected to be distributed in late October 2026, subject to all necessary approvals.