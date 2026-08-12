Gothenburg welcomes Etihad Airways this December

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways today announced a new seasonal service between Abu Dhabi and Gothenburg, starting 17th December 2026 and operating four times a week until 21st March 2027.

The new service will create Gothenburg’s first direct air link to Asia, connecting Sweden’s west coast directly with Abu Dhabi and providing some of the fastest one-stop journeys to sought-after destinations across India and Asia through Etihad’s Abu Dhabi hub.

Etihad’s complimentary Abu Dhabi Stopover programme allows eligible guests connecting through the city to add a hotel stay of up to two nights, turning their connection into a chance to experience the capital. Dubai is also just 45 minutes from Abu Dhabi, putting both cities within easy reach.

For travellers from Gothenburg, the evening arrival in Abu Dhabi also opens Etihad’s onward network across Asia. Onward services include Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, Singapore, Hanoi, Bali, Shanghai, Taipei, Bengaluru, and Colombo.

Gothenburg is the fifteenth new destination Etihad has launched in 2026, and the route will be operated by the Airbus A321LR. It’s the newest aircraft in Etihad’s fleet, configured with two First Suites, 14 Business seats and 144 in Economy.

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad Airways Chief Executive Officer, said, “The A321LR is the aircraft that makes a route like this possible, bringing our full three-cabin product on a scale that suits Gothenburg. It is a city Scandinavia is rightly proud of, a centre of industry and research with an archipelago at its door. This new service gives the region its first direct air link to Asia and, through Abu Dhabi, some of the fastest connections to key destinations across India and Asia. It also gives travellers the opportunity to experience Abu Dhabi itself before continuing their journey.”

Mats Johannesson, CEO of Swedavia Airports, stated, " We are very much looking forward to welcoming Etihad Airways in December. This is the first direct connection between Gothenburg and the United Arab Emirates. Companies in West Sweden conduct business across Asia, and many of our travelers have relatives, friends, and family in the region. The new service will strengthen connectivity for the region, particularly to the Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia. This investment demonstrates strong confidence in the Swedish aviation market and in West Sweden as a region."