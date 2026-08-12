UAE’s Global South Utilities delivers largest infrastructure project in Central African Republic’s history

SAKAÏ, CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi-based Global South Utilities (GSU) today inaugurated the largest infrastructure project in the Central African Republic's history, a 50-megawatt solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant in Sakaï that increases the country's electricity generation capacity by more than 60 percent.

"It is a project of historic national importance that will help shape the future of the Central African Republic. It reflects the power of partnership, the importance of keeping commitments - delivered in 10 months- and a shared belief in a better future for the Central African Republic,” said Ali Alshimmari, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Global South Utilities.

The project combines a 50MW solar PV facility with a 15-megawatt-hour Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), strengthening grid stability and expanding access to reliable, clean electricity. Built using more than 80,000 solar panels and 156 inverters, and completed with 448,880 safe man-hours, the facility is expected to provide clean electricity to more than 300,000 households while reducing over 50,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

By expanding the national power system on this scale, Sakaï creates the foundation for progress across the wider economy. More reliable electricity will support healthcare, education and public services, enable businesses and industries to grow, attract new investment and open greater opportunities for communities across the Central African Republic.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic, senior government officials, representatives of Global South Utilities and project partners.

"Every successful infrastructure project begins with a shared vision, but it is partnership that turns that vision into reality," said Alshimmari.

"We thank the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, whose concessional financing was instrumental in enabling the delivery of this project. For GSU, this is another step in building enduring partnerships across Africa and contributing to the continent's long-term economic and social development," he added.

Following the successful delivery of its solar project in Chad, Sakaï adds to Global South Utilities’ expanding international portfolio across three continents. With projects and partnerships spanning Africa, Central Asia and South America, the UAE-based company is building a global presence through high-impact energy infrastructure that strengthens national systems and supports long-term development.