EWEC celebrates strategic impact of young professionals driving UAE's energy transition on International Youth Day

ABU DHABI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) today marked International Youth Day 2026 by highlighting the strategic importance of empowering young professionals to drive the nation’s transition to a highly resilient, decarbonised water and energy sector.

Celebrated this year under the global theme ‘Different Contexts, Common Aspirations’, International Youth Day recognises that while young people's lives are shaped by diverse realities, their fundamental desires for quality education, decent work, and a sustainable future are universal. As the nation advances its renewable and clean energy transition, the UAE Government forecasts that the implementation of the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy will generate 200,000 job opportunities across the solar, battery, and hydrogen sub-sectors. To ensure the utilities sector possesses the technical capabilities required for this national transformation, EWEC is proactively developing the expertise and leadership potential of its young professionals, equipping them to manage complex, technology-enabled infrastructure.

Dr. Faisal Obaid, Chief Corporate Support Officer of EWEC, said, "The implementation of the UAE’s energy transition relies as much on human ingenuity and advanced technical expertise as it does on utility-scale infrastructure. This year’s theme reminds us that young people everywhere share a universal drive to contribute to a sustainable future. At EWEC, our focus is on cultivating our young talent by providing them with the specialised capabilities and strategic foresight needed to operate increasingly sophisticated water and electricity systems. By investing heavily in the continuous upskilling of our workforce, we are ensuring that their technical leadership directly supports the successful realisation of the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy."

To facilitate this professional growth, EWEC’s youth development strategy provides young talent with diverse pathways for advancement. With young professionals under the age of 35 comprising over a third of EWEC’s workforce, the company offers structured leadership development programmes, hands-on project experience, and specialised technical training in renewable energy integration, low-carbon-intensive water solutions, and digital transformation. These strategic investments prepare the next generation of sector leaders to navigate an increasingly complex energy landscape and drive sustained operational excellence.

EWEC's dedication to empowering youth underscores its long-term strategic vision for a resilient and sustainable future. As the nation accelerates its path toward net zero, the active participation of skilled, future-ready young professionals will remain essential to securing sustainable development and long-term water and energy security for all.