Abu Dhabi Customs warns of fraudulent messages

ABU DHABI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Customs has warned its customers against engaging with fraudulent electronic messages and notices impersonating the authority and using official-looking language to mislead recipients into believing that they are communications issued by Abu Dhabi Customs. One of the circulating messages is titled “Official Customs Hold Notice – Customs Tariff Classification Required (Harmonised System)”.

Abu Dhabi Customs clarified that these messages are fraudulent and do not represent any official communications issued by the authority, stressing the importance of exercising caution when receiving electronic messages containing requests or procedures related to shipments, customs transactions, or payment of fees, and verifying their source through official channels before taking any action.

Abu Dhabi Customs noted that the fraudulent message contains a number of details intended to give it an official appearance, including a reference number, date and time, in addition to claiming that a shipment has been placed on hold and requesting action related to customs tariff classification and the payment of fees. Such content may be intended to lure customers into disclosing their personal or business information or carrying out unauthorised transactions.

Abu Dhabi Customs confirmed that official customs procedures and transactions are conducted through approved systems and official digital channels. It urged customers not to engage with suspicious messages, click on any links or open attachments contained in them, share any personal, business or banking information, or make any payments based on requests received from untrusted sources.

The authority further emphasised that protecting customer data and enhancing the security of digital transactions are key priorities within its customs services ecosystem.

Abu Dhabi Customs called on customers who receive such messages not to respond to them or share their information with the sender, and to report them through the approved official channels.

The authority reaffirmed its continued efforts to raise awareness of safe digital practices and protect customers from fraud and impersonation attempts, contributing to a secure and trusted customs experience.