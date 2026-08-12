Sheraa launches SWIF 2026 to boost women entrepreneurial growth

SHARJAH, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directive of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), Sheraa has launched the second edition of the Sharjah Women Impact Fellowship (SWIF), offering high-potential entrepreneurs leadership development, mentorship and strategic networks to help scale their ventures.

SWIF builds on Sheraa's long-standing commitment to advancing women-led entrepreneurship. Today, women lead 49% of the ventures supported by Sheraa, significantly exceeding global averages. Through the fellowship, Sheraa advances its broader vision of equipping founders to grow successful businesses and emerge as influential leaders shaping the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The latest edition introduces Sheraa's LEAD Framework, a structured leadership model designed to help founders strengthen the personal and operational capabilities needed to grow resilient businesses.

The framework focuses on four areas, including ‘Lead Self’, ‘Equip the Venture’, ‘Amplify Presence’, and ‘Drive Impact’, helping founders translate leadership development into stronger business performance. It supports founders in building self-awareness and resilience, strengthening leadership and operational capabilities, establishing a stronger professional presence, and driving sustainable growth and broader economic impact.

Delivered through leadership assessments, personalised coaching, and practical learning, the framework is designed to translate leadership development into measurable business outcomes. Fellows also gain access to Sheraa's supplementary venture support through its Membership program, including the SME and Startup Tracks, with opportunities to connect with investors, strategic partners, industry experts, and fellow entrepreneurs at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival.

Commenting on the announcement, Sara Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, said, "Every stage of growth demands different kind of leadership skills. As ventures grow, founders face more complex challenges, build larger teams, and need to lead with greater clarity and confidence. Through SWIF, we equip founders with the leadership capabilities, strategic networks, and guidance they need to navigate that transition.”

She added, “Women lead nearly half of the Sheraa-backed ventures, reflecting the ambition and strength of our entrepreneurial community. Through the second edition of SWIF, we are backing founders ready to scale their businesses while developing as leaders who will help shape Sharjah’s innovation ecosystem and the UAE’s economy.”

The inaugural edition of SWIF had recorded the majority of fellows expanding their teams, while improvements in investor readiness led to progress in funding outcomes. Fellows additionally benefited from high-impact ecosystem access, securing strategic connections overall that generated real business opportunities. Beyond venture performance, the fellowship drove leadership development, with fellows reporting growth in confidence, decision-making, and strategic clarity.