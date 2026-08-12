Sharjah Civil Defence auto-issues compliance for low-risk sites

SHARJAH, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority announced that it will automatically issue facility compliance certificates, meaning that the certificates confirm that facilities meet safety and prevention standards.

This will happen right after a low-risk facility's license is issued or renewed. It shows the authority's commitment to improving digital services, simplifying processes, and increasing the efficiency of government operations. This action supports the Emirate of Sharjah's goals for integrated and proactive digital services.

The new service lets business owners get a Civil Defence compliance certificate without submitting a separate application. The certificate is issued automatically based on the information linked to the business license.

For some types of licenses, it will be issued automatically once the licensing requirements are met. This simplifies the customer journey, cuts down on time and effort, reduces the need for duplicate data submissions, and speeds up transactions. This improves the ease of doing business in the emirate.

This step aligns with Sharjah’s Digital Transformation Strategy 2026-2028, to digitise and improve government services. This new service seeks to provide efficient customer experiences and help government agencies achieve lasting digital transformation.

Major General Yousef Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, confirmed that launching the service represents a new step in the Authority’s digital transformation journey, and embodies its orientation towards developing proactive government services that benefit from the integration of systems and data.

He added that the digital transformation is a fundamental pillar in developing the prevention and safety system, enhancing institutional performance, and strengthening the Authority’s readiness for the future. The Authority is working to leverage data and modern technologies to provide more flexible and integrated services.