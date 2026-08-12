Dubai Police empower young professionals to take greater role in shaping its future

DUBAI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police are expanding opportunities for its young professionals to develop their capabilities, contribute to decision-making and prepare for future leadership roles through a dedicated programme of development, mentorship and talent discovery.

The approach is being highlighted during International Youth Week, organised by the Dubai Police Young Leaders Council in conjunction with the United Nations’ International Youth Day on 12 August.

Dr Major General Ahmad Zaal bin Krishan Almheiri, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Financial and Administrative Affairs, reviewed the week’s activities, which focus on young people’s future aspirations and needs and their role in sustainable development and shaping the future.

Almheiri said Dubai Police are among the leading organisations in supporting and empowering young people and have a dedicated youth strategy managed by the Young Leaders Council in collaboration with relevant general departments.

The strategy provides support and empowerment opportunities for young personnel across a wide range of disciplines and professional fields.

He said Dubai Police is home to outstanding young Emirati talent whose members have demonstrated their professional capabilities, delivered significant achievements at the local, regional and international levels, and represented the UAE with distinction on numerous occasions.

Engineer Salama Al Falasi, Chairperson of the Dubai Police Young Leaders Council, said the week’s programme highlights the essential role of young people as partners in sustainable development and shaping the future.

At the Research and Development Centre at Dubai Police General Headquarters, a dedicated exhibition is showcasing achievements by young personnel from across the organisation.

Each general department and police station is presenting how its young professionals contribute to Dubai Police’s strategy, particularly its objectives of enhancing security and safety and contributing to community happiness.

The programme includes Inspiring Leaders sessions, designed to transfer knowledge, experience and inspirational stories from experts and specialists to younger generations.

Other activities focus on identifying emerging talent and providing specialised academic consultations, giving young personnel access to guidance that can support their educational and professional development.

Together, these platforms connect young professionals with expertise and opportunities that can help prepare them for greater responsibilities in the future.

Al Falasi said youth empowerment at Dubai Police is supported by a structured roadmap followed by the Young Leaders Council since its establishment in 2017.

The Council works alongside specialised general departments and teams responsible for human resources development to strengthen young people’s capabilities and develop their skills.

Importantly, the approach extends beyond training. It seeks to empower young personnel through positions, participation in decision-making, memberships and other professional opportunities that enable them to play a more active role in shaping their own careers and the organisation’s future.

Al Falasi praised young Dubai Police professionals working across different scientific disciplines and expressed confidence that their continued development and achievements would further strengthen Dubai Police’s leadership locally and globally.