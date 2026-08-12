Abu Dhabi Mobility conducts 2nd field trial of autonomous patrol boat in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Maritime & Blue Gulf Group

ABU DHABI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, implemented its second round of field trials on an autonomous patrol boat developed by Blue Gulf Group.

The goal of these trials, under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, is to develop autonomous patrol capabilities to support monitoring operations across public waterways in Abu Dhabi.

The latest field test, conducted in the vicinity of Al Saadiyat Ferry Terminal in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Maritime and Abu Dhabi Investment Office, evaluated the 23-foot vessel’s compliance with international rules of the sea (COLREGS).

From a shore-based control room, pre-approved scenario stages monitored the vessel’s ability to navigate, detect other boats, avoid collisions, stop on command, and safely return to control room. These trials followed initial field tests with Blue Gulf Group in May 2026.

This initiative underlines the Integrated Transport Centre’s work to advance Abu Dhabi’s smart mobility ecosystem and strengthen the emirate’s position as a leading global maritime hub through investment in advanced technologies, innovative solutions, and modern monitoring frameworks that support public safety, sustainability, and operational efficiency.

The trials also support next-generation maritime mobility in Abu Dhabi. This includes the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s recently introduced Manual of Requirements and Controls for Testing Autonomous Marine Crafts, which provides a clear framework for the safe and secure testing of autonomous and remotely operated vessels, as well as the launch of the Waterway Monitoring and Control Centre by the Integrated Transport Centre in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Maritime.

Together, these initiatives demonstrate the commitment of Abu Dhabi’s government and private entities and industry partners to fostering innovation through robust regulation, smart infrastructure, and world-class governance, creating an enabling environment for the development and deployment of advanced maritime mobility solutions while reinforcing the emirate’s position as a centre for maritime innovation.