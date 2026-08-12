UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on Ambassador of Austria

ABU DHABI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has awarded the First-Class Order of Zayed II to Dr. Etienne Berchtold, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the UAE, in recognition of the Ambassador’s efforts during his tenure in the country, which contributed to strengthening relations between the two countries across various fields.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, presented the Order to Berchtold during a meeting at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to further strengthening relations with Austria across various fields.

He conveyed the leadership’s appreciation of the Ambassador’s efforts during his tenure in the country, wished him success in his future duties, and commended his role in strengthening the distinguished bilateral relations, as well as reinforcing cooperation to serve the shared interests of both countries and their peoples.

For his part, Berchtold expressed his pride in receiving this award, which reflects the close ties and cooperation between the two countries. He also expressed his sincere appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, commending the UAE’s development, achievements, the vision of its wise leadership, and its commitment to elevating the UAE’s position within the international community.

Furthermore, Berchtold expressed his gratitude to UAE government entities for their cooperation and support during his tenure, which positively contributed to the success of his mission, which aimed to strengthen friendship ties and cooperation between the countries.