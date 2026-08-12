Kuwait foils terrorist plot targeting vital facility

KUWAIT, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior on Wednesday foiled a terrorist plot targeting a vital facility in the country and arrested a Kuwaiti national affiliated with Daesh before executing his plan, following intensive security monitoring and surveillance.

This came in a statement by the ministry carried by the Kuwait News Agency. The statement said investigations revealed that the suspect had received training related to the manufacture of explosives and drones and had built a drone with the intention of using it to carry out his terrorist plot and target a vital facility.

The necessary legal procedures were taken against the suspect, who was referred to authorities to complete investigations and take the required measures in accordance with the law.

The Ministry of Interior affirmed that its security agencies will continue their proactive efforts to monitor and confront any activities or plans that could threaten the country's security and stability, stressing that it will show no leniency toward anyone seeking to undermine national security or the safety of citizens and residents and will deal firmly with any suspicious activities in accordance with the law.