DGHR launches three strategic initiatives to enhance employee wellbeing

DUBAI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has launched three strategic initiatives designed to enhance the well-being of government employees and enrich their overall experience.

These initiatives support Dubai Government’s vision of fostering a more flexible and sustainable public sector work environment, while enhancing quality of life, productivity, and the government's ability to attract and retain top talent.

The initiatives comprise the development of the Dubai Government Employee Wellbeing Index in collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority, the launch of a Financial Wellbeing Initiative, and the enhancement of Flexible Work Systems. These efforts are grounded in the findings of a comprehensive study conducted by DGHR to establish a unified framework for employee experience across every stage of the employee journey.

The study adopted an evidence-based and data-driven methodology, incorporating benchmarking exercises and an analysis of leading regional and international practices in employee experience, human capital management, and talent competitiveness.

It included qualitative interviews with nine government entities, a survey involving more than 1,500 employees representing over 40 government entities, and eight collaborative workshops attended by more than 100 specialists from across the government sector. The aim was to understand employees’ needs and translate the findings into practical, actionable initiatives and solutions.

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said, "The Dubai Government Employee Experience Enhancement Project represents a strategic step in advancing government human capital. It is driven by our firm belief that investing in people is the foundation for building a government that is more agile, resilient, and future-ready."

He added, "We were committed to ensuring that this project was built on a genuine understanding of employees’ needs by listening to their feedback and leveraging data to develop practical policies and initiatives that enhance quality of life, wellbeing, and productivity. Ultimately, the project is designed to deliver an integrated employee experience that supports individuals throughout every stage of their professional journey."

The first initiative focuses on developing the Dubai Government Employee Wellbeing Index in collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority. The index will serve as a tool to measure employee wellbeing levels, analyse the factors influencing wellbeing, and enable government entities to harness data when designing initiatives and programmes while continuously evaluating their impact.

The second initiative centres on financial wellbeing, aiming to strengthen financial literacy among Dubai Government employees and empower them to manage their finances more effectively. This supports financial stability and contributes to improving overall quality of life.

The third initiative focuses on enhancing flexible work systems by reviewing and updating relevant policies and frameworks in line with international best practices. This will help achieve a better balance between organisational requirements and employees’ needs while boosting productivity, strengthening institutional agility, and ensuring business continuity.

The study also resulted in the development of a unified framework for enhancing the Dubai Government employee experience. It integrates organisational culture, leadership, human resources, systems, and technology, covering every stage of the employee lifecycle. The framework also strengthens talent attraction and retention while fostering greater engagement across the government sector.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department affirmed that the project establishes a sustainable methodology for continuously enhancing employee experience through data-driven insights and ongoing feedback from government entities and their employees. This approach will support the development of policies and initiatives aligned with evolving needs and future trends, further reinforcing Dubai Government’s position as a leading global model for human-centred government workplaces.